Long delays on I-25 after body found near interstate

Traffic delays on I-25 near the Greenland exit. (Photo: KUSA)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on the side of the road along Interstate 25, just south of the Greenland exit Saturday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area shortly after 10 a.m. Deputies arrived on scene and shut down at least one southbound lane of traffic to investigate.

Traffic cameras in the area shows vehciles moving at a crawl. CDOT says to expect long delays south of Castle Rock.

No other details about the body have been released.

