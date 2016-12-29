Loveland Pass reopens after day-long closure

KUSA - Loveland Pass reopened Thursday morning after avalanche risk led it to be closed for nearly 24 hours.
This comes amid another day that’s expected to come with plenty of mountain travelers.
The closure started at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, and was accompanied by multiple closures on Interstate 70 – leading to long delays between Silverthorne and Denver.
You can find our live traffic maps here: www.9news.com/traffic
