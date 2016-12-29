KUSA
Close

Loveland Pass reopens after day-long closure

US 6 Loveland Pass has reopened after a long closure that began Wednesday morning. C-DOT says chain and traction laws are in place.

Allison Sylte, KUSA 8:02 AM. MST December 29, 2016

KUSA - Loveland Pass reopened Thursday morning after avalanche risk led it to be closed for nearly 24 hours.

This comes amid another day that’s expected to come with plenty of mountain travelers.

The closure started at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, and was accompanied by multiple closures on Interstate 70 – leading to long delays between Silverthorne and Denver.

You can find our live traffic maps here: www.9news.com/traffic

Copyright 2016 KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories