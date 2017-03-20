'Major crash' closes both directions of I-70 at Genesee

Major crash on Interstate 70 Monday afternoon. (Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in Genesee after what CDOT is calling a "major crash."

The wreck is reported at mile marker 253 just west of the interchange.

There's no estimated time for it to reopen.

The CDOT communications manager says westbound traffic is being diverted at Genesee back to eastbound U.S. 40. Eastbound traffic is at a standstill.

Drivers heading westbound from Denver should use U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon; eastbound traffic should divert to U.S. 6, east of Idaho Springs.

