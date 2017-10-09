‘Major crash' closes I-70 between Morrison and Genesee

(Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - What the Colorado Department of Transportation is calling a “major crash” closed Interstate 70 in both directions Monday morning between Morrison and Genesee.

CDOT first tweeted about the crash at around 8:40 a.m., and told drivers to expect an “extended closure.”

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

Wintry conditions made travel treacherous west of Denver as a fall snowstorm swept through the area.

The snow is expected to stop falling in Denver this afternoon, and temperatures will drop Tuesday morning before rising later this week.

