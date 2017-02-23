Man dead after freight train hits vehicle in Eaton

(Photo: Google Maps)

EATON - A man is dead after the car he was inside was struck by a freight train late Wednesday night at a US 85 crossing.

Eaton Police say a call came in about the crash at around 8:40 p.m. It happened at the 5th Street and US 85 crossing.

The train was stopped on the tracks for a few hours late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for the investigation.

Eaton Police could not say who owned the train, or provide more details about what led up to the crash.

Eaton is located in Weld County about 20 minutes north of Greeley.

