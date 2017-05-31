Man killed in last week's fiery I-25 crash identified

Northbound Interstate 25 closed north of I-70 after a fatal crash and fire. Two people were seriously hurt. (Photo: Sky9)

DENVER - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 25 in north Denver last week that left multiple other people injured.

James Schuppe, 65, was driving an SUV that collided with a dump truck on northbound I-25 near West 52nd Avenue the morning of May 25.

Investigators say three other people were in the SUV with Schuppe, and they were all taken to the hospital. One of them had severe burns.

The SUV went over the highway’s barrier and caught fire, later spreading to the dump truck.

The cause of Schuppe’s death remains under investigation.

© 2017 KUSA-TV