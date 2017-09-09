Man suffers life-threatening injuries in I-25 wreck

(Photo: CDOT cameras)

KUSA - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in what Colorado State Patrol told 9NEWS was a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Greenland on Saturday.

The wreck happened at 3:50 p.m., troopers say. The southbound lanes were closed for nearly an hour as a medical helicopter landed on the road.

Greenland is located between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 9NEWS will update this story as more information is released.

