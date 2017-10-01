More closures on I-70 Sunday night after more cars go off road

Several more cars have spun out and crashed along Interstate 70 Sunday night in the high country, closing lengths of the highway as snow continues to fall.

Again, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said they have no estimated time of reopening the roads. Westbound I-70 at mile marker 195 (Copper Mountain) and eastbound I-70 at mile marker 80 (Vail Pass) are shut down.

This comes just hours after a similar incident shut down I-70 westbound just west of the Eisenhower Tunnel earlier on Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol commented on a 9NEWS livestream of the traffic conditions warning people to take their time in the snow:

"Slow down. Need to hear it again? Slow down," CSP's Facebook account wrote.

