Motorcyclist injured in crash on Colorado Boulevard

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

DENVER - A stretch of Colorado Boulevard closed Friday night near Interstate 25 due to a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

Denver Police tweeted about the incident at around 7:30 p.m. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the wreck at South Colorado Boulevard and East Mexico Avenue, but DPD did say the motorcyclist had serious injuries.

Southbound Colorado closed in the area for the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.



© 2017 KUSA-TV