CDOT crews clear Mount Evans (Photo: CDOT)

The wait is over.

Mount Evans Highway officially opened to the summit of the 14,264 peak Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The opening was delayed by a late season snowstorm. Crews had to plow through more than 20 feet of snow between Summit Lake and the peak.

For more information on Mount Evans road, go to: http://bit.ly/2sZ2kKo

