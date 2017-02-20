Mountain snow causes travel problems

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

KUSA - The good news? Snow in the mountains is essentially over, meaning that if you’re headed home from a President’s Day vacation in the High Country, you have sunny conditions to look forward to.

The bad news? You probably aren’t the only person who decided to get out of town during this three-day weekend, and that will mean some delays along Interstate 70 east due to a high volume of traffic.

9NEWS Meteorologist Marty Coniglio says it will start out windy and icy Monday morning, but that ice will melt on the pavement during the day.

This comes after a Sunday evening that was riddled with traffic problems.

Eastbound I-70 closed at Vail Pass for time, turning the highway into what was essentially a parking lot.

US 6 over Loveland Pass closed late Sunday night due to adverse conditions, leading to traffic holds at the Eisenhower Tunnel so hazmat vehicles could get through.

Avalanche reduction work is scheduled over the pass on Monday morning.

