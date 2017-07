(Photo: CDOT camera)

KUSA - A multi-car wreck on Interstate 25 has traffic snarled this Sunday morning.

According to Thornton Police, the crash happened around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes at 84th Avenue.

All lanes reopened around 12:40 p.m.

Multi-vehicle accident south bound I25 at 84th Avenue, use alternate routes. Delays expected — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) July 30, 2017

