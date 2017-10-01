Multiple crashes just west of Eisenhower Tunnel shutdown all I-70 lanes westbound

A crash in the westbound lanes of I-70 has completely shut down the roadway there - cars still moving eastbound. (Photo: CDOT)

Motorists headed west on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel have been at a standstill after several crashes just west of the tunnel Sunday night.

With no estimated time of reopening, expect severe delays for miles on I-70.

The eastbound lanes are still moving.

The crash happened at mile marker 215 just west of the tunnel a little after 6 p.m.

CSP commented on 9NEWS' Facebook Live telling drivers to slow down.

"Slow down. Need to hear it again? Slow down," they wrote.

We are working to determine the cause of the wrecks, how many vehicles are involved, and how many, if any, injuries.

