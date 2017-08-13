Names released of two drivers killed in Highway 287 wreck

(Photo: Matt Bell)

KUSA - The names of the two people killed in a Longmont wreck last week have been released.

Stephanie Sosa, 23 and Roy Kamigaki, 55, died in the collision on Highway 287 just north of Oxford Road. They were both from Longmont.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. on August 11. When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered both drivers had died.

The crash closed Highway 287 for hours as troopers investigated.

The sheriff's office did not have any information about if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

