Norhtbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs

Multiple vehicles involved in an accident in Colorado Springs. Photo courtesy Colorado State Patrol.

COLORADO SPRINGS - All northbound lanes on Interstate 25 at the Interquest Parkway exit are closed due to a crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time for the road to be reopened. The crash is at mile marker 153.

Interquest Parkway is north of Colorado Springs near the United States Air Force Academy.

Drivers are expected to see delays and are asked to seek alternate routes.

© 2017 KUSA-TV