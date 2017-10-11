KUSA
One dead in Denver wreck involving motorcycle

October 11, 2017

KUSA - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday evening in the Five Points neighborhood. 

According to the Denver Police Department, the wreck happened Park Avenue and Broadway just before 9 p.m.

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. Right now, it's unclear if it was the driver of the car or the motorcycle.

The intersection was closed as police investigated in the area. 

