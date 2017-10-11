One dead in Denver wreck involving motorcycle

Photo: file

KUSA - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday evening in the Five Points neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, the wreck happened Park Avenue and Broadway just before 9 p.m.

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. Right now, it's unclear if it was the driver of the car or the motorcycle.

The intersection was closed as police investigated in the area.

UPDATE: Park Ave & Broadway crash now confirmed fatality. 1 person deceased at scene. No one transported. Not a hit and run. pic.twitter.com/WyX8MAwqPO — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 12, 2017

