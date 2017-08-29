NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

MORRISON - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed there was a fatality in a motorcycle-car crash that occurred Monday Night in Morrison.

The call came in at 11:07 p.m. on Monday saying that there was an accident at Highway 285 and Colorado State Highway 470.

A motorcyclist going northbound on Highway 285 was rear-ended by a Mazda Protege.

The motorcyclist hit a barrier and was ejected into the southbound lanes of Highway 285

The driver of the Protege fled the scene on foot but was found at a nearby gas station, he was taken to the hospital.

Police say the motorcyclist died on scene.

The scene has been cleared and the roads reopened just before 5 a.m.

US-285 has reopened in both directions @ C-470 MM 250 after crash clean up — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 29, 2017

