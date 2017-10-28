One killed in head-on crash in Aurora

Photo: file

AURORA - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Aurora that shut down a road for hours.

Police say a sedan was speeding southbound on S Peoria St near E Mexico Ave just after 10 a.m. Saturday when it went over a small dip in the road, causing the driver to lose control.

The car ran into the right curb, then veered into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into a Jeep.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to a hospital, where the passenger died. The driver's injuries were not considered life-threatening. Both were males, but their ages are not being released. They were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Jeep was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

S Peoria was shut down between E Mexico and E Jewell aves into the afternoon.

