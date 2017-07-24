One lane on US 36 blocked due to crash

(Photo: SKY9)

DENVER - A crash involving a motorcycle and a van blocked one lane of US 36 Monday morning.

The accident apparent accident occurred around 7 a.m. near North Pecos Street.

EB 36 & Pecos- this right lane motorcycle crash will change your #Broomfield and #Boulder drive times #9news pic.twitter.com/onEDh1WvJA — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) July 24, 2017

Colorado State Patrol says the person driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

