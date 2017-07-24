One lane on US 36 blocked due to crash

KUSA
Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 9:01 AM. MDT July 24, 2017

DENVER - A crash involving a motorcycle and a van blocked one lane of US 36 Monday morning. 

The accident apparent accident occurred around 7 a.m. near North Pecos Street.

Colorado State Patrol says the person driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

