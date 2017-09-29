Over a quarter of traffic accidents in Denver are hit-and-runs

Police say there were over 24,000 traffic accidents last year in Denver, and we are not too far behind that number this year so far.

Friday morning, there were two more accidents back-to-back on 16th between Willow and Yosemite. Denver Police Chief Robert White was one of those hit and is expected to be OK. A spokesperson for the department said he was on his way to the gym.

White was going northbound at 16th near Willow when he was hit by a minivan going east.

Statistics show there have been more than 17,000 traffic accidents in the Denver area so far this year and more than 25 percent of those have been hit and runs.

Police said neither the chief's car or the minivan were hit hard enough to make them stop, so the chief made a U-turn to try and catch up to the person who hit him.

When the chief caught up to the minivan about 3 blocks down, he saw it crashed into a truck south on Yosemite then rolled before the person inside was thrown out from the impact. Police said White then tried to help the person hit in the truck.

While White was not seriously hurt, he has now become part of a hit-and-run statistics.

Here are five locations where the most hit and runs happened from 2012 to now. Four out of the five were near an interstate:

I-25 NB / W 6TH AVE 157

I-70 EB / N HAVANA ST 99

I-25 NB / W ALAMEDA AVE 94

W 6TH AVE / N FEDERAL BLVD 93

I-25 NB / W COLFAX AVE 82

At last check, the driver of the minivan was in critical condition and the driver of the truck was in serious condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

White was taken to the hospital this morning as a precaution. He was checked out and released. Denver police say he was not involved in a "chase" when he followed the man who hit him.

The department's operations manual defines a "pursuit" as an officer in a police vehicle using lights and a siren. The SUV White was driving was an unmarked city-owned vehicle.

