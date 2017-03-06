GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Do you live, work or play near I-25 and Arapahoe?
CDOT announced Monday it will close the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Arapahoe Road overnight this week.
The closures are expected to happen at 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 to Thursday, March 9.
Additionally, there will be restrictions to the right lane on southbound I-25 between Orchard and Dry Creek from 8 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
These closures are for paving operations connected to the $66 Million Responsible Acceleration of Maintenance project known as RAMP.
RAMP was put in place to "Reduce congestion and improve traffic operations and safety" and includes:
- Building an additional lane along westbound Arapahoe Rd. from Yosemite St. to Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
- Providing three left turn lanes from I-25 off ramps
- Realigning the frontage road in the NE quadrant of the interchange
- Building noise walls near the Arapahoe Rd. and Yosemite St. intersection
- Widening Yosemite St. from Yosemite Cir. on the North to Xanthia St. on the South
- CDOT would also like you to keep in mind that this work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Click here for more information and a detour map.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs