GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Do you live, work or play near I-25 and Arapahoe?

CDOT announced Monday it will close the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Arapahoe Road overnight this week.

The closures are expected to happen at 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 to Thursday, March 9.

Additionally, there will be restrictions to the right lane on southbound I-25 between Orchard and Dry Creek from 8 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

These closures are for paving operations connected to the $66 Million Responsible Acceleration of Maintenance project known as RAMP.

RAMP was put in place to "Reduce congestion and improve traffic operations and safety" and includes:

Building an additional lane along westbound Arapahoe Rd. from Yosemite St. to Greenwood Plaza Blvd.

Providing three left turn lanes from I-25 off ramps

Realigning the frontage road in the NE quadrant of the interchange

Building noise walls near the Arapahoe Rd. and Yosemite St. intersection

Widening Yosemite St. from Yosemite Cir. on the North to Xanthia St. on the South

CDOT would also like you to keep in mind that this work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Click here for more information and a detour map.

