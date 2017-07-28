Overturned semi closes westbound I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel

(Photo: Colorado State Patrol)

KUSA - Traffic on I-70 is backed up for 7 miles tonight, affecting anyone trying to get up to the mountains from Denver.

Colorado State Patrol says a truck lost its brakes, then lost control and tipped over in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The truck was leaking fluids which led to a hazmat situation.

Drivers are having to detour around Loveland Pass to get around the problem. The area could still be shut down for several hours as crews work to get the truck upright and out of the way.

WB I-70 closed @ Eisenhower Tunnel. Crash involved crane & is on W side of tunnel. Removal could take 2+ hrs. Detour: US 6/Loveland Pass. pic.twitter.com/n19EOwcOOy — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 29, 2017

Colorado State Patrol says the semi, which was carrying a crane, was losing its brakes and tried to make it to the runaway truck ramp around 6:15 p.m. It couldn’t make it to the ramp because there was a car in its way. The truck's tires blew and the truck overturned.

CDOT says the driver sustained minor injuries.

