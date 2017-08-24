Closure on I-70 could last through rush hour, CDOT says

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - A spill of concrete sealer has closed all but one of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 125 gallons of concrete sealer spilled onto the roadway covering about the size of a football field just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The Denver Fire Department has covered the sealer with sand to reduce the strong odor and to soak up the material. The sand will then need to be cleaned off the interstate.

(Photo: SKY9)

There was no crash and no injuries are reported, but drivers are urged to avoid this area.

CDOT says the road will not be opened until the material is completely cleaned off the roadway, and the lane closures could last through rush hour.

WB I -70 & Colorado UPDATE:

One west bound lane open! pic.twitter.com/E1mAmV84Qx — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 24, 2017

This is considered to be a hazmat spill due to the material being flammable. The road must remain closed to protect the safety of motorists and to protect the outside exterior of passing vehicles from the sealer.

