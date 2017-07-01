Pair of accidents on Federal; Officer taken to hospital

Late-night commuters on Federal Boulevard in Denver may run into some roadblocks after a pair of accidents - one involving a Denver Police officer.
There's a wreck at S. Federal Boulevard and W. Cornell Avenue involving an officer that was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. That intersection is closed at the time of this writing.
A second wreck happened at S. Federal and Yale involving a motorcyclist, police say. Southbound Federal is shut down at Vassar.
The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This story is developing. Stay with 9NEWS for updates.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs