PD: Greeley road rage suspect shoots self after chase, crash

KUSA - A man suspected of pursuing another person’s vehicle during a fit of road rage, leading Greeley police on a chase and crashing into two vehicles is in critical condition after shooting himself in the head.

The Greeley Police Department said in a news release early Friday morning that the suspect has been tentatively identified as 26-year-old Matthew McClure. The two other people hurt during the Thursday evening incident were also taken to the hospital, but police say their conditions are not known.

It all start just after 8 p.m., when Greeley police say an officer saw a pickup truck – allegedly driven by McClure – speeding down the 1800 block of northbound US 85.

When the officer tried to pull over the driver, Greeley police say McClure sped accelerated heavily – prompting the officer to disengage.

But, not long after, police say another driver called dispatch and said that the very truck the officer had tried to stop was chasing him as the result of a road rage incident – and that that the suspect had a handgun.

The driver later said that the road rage suspect had fired at his vehicle. When another officer who was in the area of 2nd Street and 9th Avenue pulled up next to the driver, he told police that the man was still behind him and still chasing him.

The truck, allegedly driven by McClure, then sped past the victim and the officer – leading police to pursue the vehicle.

Greeley Police say as the pursuit wound down the 1400 block of 8th Avenue, the truck rear-ended another vehicle, and pushed it over the median and into the southbound lanes, where it then collided with another vehicle head-on that was going in the opposite direction.

When officers reached this crash scene, Greeley Police say McClure got out of the truck with a gun to his head. When he was 20 yards away, he pulled the trigger.

There were two other people in the other cars involved in the crash, and they were also taken to the hospital.

Greeley police have not yet said what charges McClure may face for the incident, or what may have led up to the road rage to begin with.

The Greeley Police Traffic Unit is investigating the scene of the crash, and detectives are investigating the road rage incident.

