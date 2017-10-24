(Photo: Courtesy Greeley Police)

GREELEY - There is no evidence that the person driving the vehicle that plunged down a steep embankment and into a pond early Monday morning had tried to brake before it happened, according to a news release from Greeley Police.

The three people inside the SUV were pulled from the car by the Greeley Fire Department Dive Team and pronounced dead in the hospital.

They were identified Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Michael Marshall, 19-year-old Juan Gutierrez and 30-year-old Victor Galvan. All three men are from Greeley, according to a news release.

The car plunged into the pond near 47th Avenue and O Street just before 5:50 a.m. Monday, according to Greeley Police. Investigators say the SUV sped through a stop sign before careening into the pond.

When officers arrived, they say “only faint headlights” could be seen emanating from the water around 30 feet from shore.

Police say the vehicle sank to an estimated depth of 50 feet.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office has not yet released a cause or manner of death for the three victims. Autopsies have not yet been completed.

Greeley Police say investigators have not yet ruled out the possibility that drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Greeley Police at 970-351-5731.

