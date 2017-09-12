Pedestrian hit by car in Arvada dies

KUSA - Police have shut down a portion of a busy Arvada road after a pedestrian was hit and killed by an automobile on Tuesday night.

It happened at 80th and Wadsworth just after 7 p.m., according to Jill McGranahan with the Arvada Police Department.

The driver stayed on the scene. His or her name has not been released at this time, and it's unclear what led up to the collision.

All northbound lanes of Wadsworth to 82nd Ave. are closed as officers investigate.

