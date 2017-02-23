Pedestrian hit by car near Colorado and Colfax

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

DENVER - A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were struck by a car near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Denver Police confirmed the crash at around 6:45 a.m.

Northbound Colorado closed at the intersection for the investigation

Drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.

