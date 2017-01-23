Pedestrian dies in north Denver crash

(Photo: Sky9)

DENVER - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by at least one vehicle Monday morning in the Chaffee Park neighborhood, Colorado State Patrol confirms.

CSP says some reports indicate multiple cars hit the pedestrian on Zuni Street just north of 52nd Avenue. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died on the scene.

Investigators are still trying to piece together how many people were involved in the incident, and if the vehicle or vehicles that hit the pedestrian stopped stopped. It’s unclear why the victim was in the road, or what led up to the crash.

Zuni is closed in the area due to the investigation. Alternate routes are advised.

CSP called the situation fluid, and will release updates as more information becomes available.

The crash was first reported at around 6:30 a.m.



