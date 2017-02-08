Pickup truck hits pillar near I-70

A truck hit a pillar on Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Andrew Sorensen, KUSA)

DENVER - A man was seriously injured after his pickup truck struck a concrete pillar under an Interstate 70 flyover early Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened near East 46th Avenue and Clayton Street at around 2 a.m.

An investigator on the scene says the victim had to be extricated from the truck. There’s no word yet on his conditions.

Police are working to determine if alcohol was involved in the crash, and what caused the man to hit the pillar.



