Pigs wander around I-70 after truck crashes

(Photo: Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

KUSA - Here’s something that most folks don’t see every day … or ever, honestly.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says a truck carrying a load of pigs crashed on westbound Interstate 70 just past Glenwood Springs Monday afternoon.

Dozens of pigs were seen wandering around the highway as crews closed a part of the interstate to round up the animals and send them on their merry way.

As of 2:30 p.m., CDOT said westbound I-70 was closed in the area for cleanup. There’s no estimated time for reopening.



Watch out for 🐷 on WB I-70 just a mile past Glenwood Springs. WB is closed in that area to load the pigs and clean up the crash. No ETA. pic.twitter.com/hBqGevWHWV — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 11, 2017

