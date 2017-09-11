KUSA
Close

Pigs wander around I-70 after truck crashes

Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:46 PM. MDT September 11, 2017

KUSA - Here’s something that most folks don’t see every day … or ever, honestly.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says a truck carrying a load of pigs crashed on westbound Interstate 70 just past Glenwood Springs Monday afternoon.

Dozens of pigs were seen wandering around the highway as crews closed a part of the interstate to round up the animals and send them on their merry way.

As of 2:30 p.m., CDOT said westbound I-70 was closed in the area for cleanup. There’s no estimated time for reopening.
 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories