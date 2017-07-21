Search for bank robbery suspects closes stretch of I-70

(Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - The search for the getaway vehicle involved in an Arvada bank robbery Friday morning led police to close a stretch of westbound Interstate 70.

The highway has since reopened, but the closure at Kipling Street caused long backups and police to ask drivers to talk alternate routes.

Arvada Police say the robbery happened at the TCF Bank at 55th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators are trying to determine how many people were involved in the robbery, but they did get a possible description of a getaway vehicle.

This prompted officers to search the area of I-70 and Kipling for the getaway car.

No additional information was immediately available.

