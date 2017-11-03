Police identify the teen struck, killed by pickup truck near Brighton High School

Lesly Rodriguez, pictured in her Facebook profile photo. (Photo: Lesly Rodriguez Memorial Facebook Page)

BRIGHTON - A 15-year-old high school student was struck and killed by a pickup truck outside Brighton High School as she walked to school last week.

On Friday, police released her name: Lesly Rodriguez-Campos.

Police say the teenager was trying to cross East Egbert St at South 9th Avenue on the morning of Oct. 24 when the pickup struck her.

It was driven by a 17-year-old boy who also went to the school.

Lesly was taken to a hospital, where she died Wednesday night.

Police don't believe alcohol, drugs or reckless driving were factors in the wreck. Investigators say Lesly may have been distracted while she was walking to school.

The district attorney's office will decide what, if any, charges will be filed against the driver.

Lesly's Facebook page has been changed to a memorial page, and there appears to be a GoFundMe set up for her family, which has raised more than $5,000.

