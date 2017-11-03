Motorcyclist seriously injured on Federal by truck that drove off, police say

DENVER - Denver Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a white Chevrolet truck after they say the truck collided with a motorcyclist on Federal Blvd. and drove off just before the Friday afternoon rush hour.
Police tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that a motorcyclist had been seriously injured on Federal Blvd. at Iowa Avenue by a hit-and-run driver.
Southbound lanes of Federal were shut down, police said.
Ten minutes after their first tweet, police announced they were looking for a white Chevrolet truck with the possible partial license plate number starting with "524N."
Police asked the public to call 911 if the van was spotted.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs