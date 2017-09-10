Portion of Broadway closed in Five Points after semi flips

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - A rollover wreck involving a semi-truck has made for a traffic nightmare in Five Points on Sunday evening.

According to the Denver Police Department, northbound Broadway is closed at Arapahoe Road and Park Ave West.

Details are limited at the time, but a public information officer with DPD told 9NEWS a driver of another vehicle and a bicyclist suffered minor injures. A semi truck was seen on its side.

#ALERT #DPD officers on scene NB Broadway shutdown at Arapahoe and Park Ave W due to a rollover accident involving a semi truck pic.twitter.com/zavkAKbrQk — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 10, 2017

Northbound Broadway is expected to be closed until around 7 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take another commute.

9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story are more information is released.

© 2017 KUSA-TV