Portion of I-25 north closed after fatal wreck

KUSA - One person is dead after a three-car wreck on I-25 in Denver on Sunday.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but troopers say the call came in around 9:15 p.m.

I-25 headed north is shut down at I-70 (near Park Ave. on ramps) as crews investigate the area. Drivers are urged to avoid this area, as there's no estimated time for reopen.

Troopers say it's too early to tell if drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will update as we get more information.

