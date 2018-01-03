Portion of I-25 northbound to be closed Friday for Zack Parrish's funeral procession

KUSA - A portion on Interstate 25 headed north will be closed on Friday morning because of the funeral procession of a fallen Douglas County deputy.
I-25 northbound from Castle Rock to Lincoln Avenue will be closed for Zackari Parrish's procession.
Drivers are expected to expect long delays and use alternate routing.
The closure of I-25 northbound will start at about 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last until noon on Jan. 5.
A law enforcement motorcade will follow the family procession to the church prior to the ceremony. Northbound I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway will be closed at 8:45 a.m., with rolling closures along the following route:
- Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue
- Westbound on Lincoln, then Univers ity, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway.
- Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard.
- Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church.
IMPORTANT TRAFFIC INFORMATION FOR FRIDAY: I-25 northbound from Castle Rock to Lincoln Ave will be closed from 8:30am - 12:00pm for a funeral procession. Except long delays and use alternate routing.— Castle Rock FFs 4116 (@CRFD4116) January 3, 2018
