Portion of I-25 northbound to be closed Friday for Zack Parrish's funeral procession

KUSA 6:08 PM. MST January 03, 2018

KUSA - A portion on Interstate 25 headed north will be closed on Friday morning because of the funeral procession of a fallen Douglas County deputy. 

I-25 northbound from Castle Rock to Lincoln Avenue will be closed for Zackari Parrish's procession. 

Drivers are expected to expect long delays and use alternate routing. 

The closure of I-25 northbound will start at about 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last until noon on Jan. 5.

A law enforcement motorcade will follow the family procession to the church prior to the ceremony. Northbound I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway will be closed at 8:45 a.m., with rolling closures along the following route: 

  • Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue 
  • Westbound on Lincoln, then Univers ity, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway. 
  • Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard. 
  • Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church. 
     

 

