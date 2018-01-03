Portion of I-25 northbound to be closed Friday for Zack Parrish's funeral procession

Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish

KUSA - A portion on Interstate 25 headed north will be closed on Friday morning because of the funeral procession of a fallen Douglas County deputy.

I-25 northbound from Castle Rock to Lincoln Avenue will be closed for Zackari Parrish's procession.

Drivers are expected to expect long delays and use alternate routing.

The closure of I-25 northbound will start at about 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last until noon on Jan. 5.

A law enforcement motorcade will follow the family procession to the church prior to the ceremony. Northbound I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway will be closed at 8:45 a.m., with rolling closures along the following route:

Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

Westbound on Lincoln, then Univers ity, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway.

Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard.

Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church.



IMPORTANT TRAFFIC INFORMATION FOR FRIDAY: I-25 northbound from Castle Rock to Lincoln Ave will be closed from 8:30am - 12:00pm for a funeral procession. Except long delays and use alternate routing. — Castle Rock FFs 4116 (@CRFD4116) January 3, 2018

