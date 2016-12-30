Power outage causing traffic troubles in Aurora

AURORA - A power outage caused traffic troubles at a busy Aurora intersection early Friday morning.
The light at South Havana Street and East Jewell Avenue went out just before 7 a.m. Aurora Police reminded drivers on Facebook to do what they learned in driver’s ed, and treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
Xcel’s power outage map showed that 659 customers were without power in Aurora for a time. The map says power has since been restored.
The cause of the outage is unknown.
