Power outage closes I-70, Summit County schools

KUSA - A power outage in Summit County closed Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel Monday morning and led officials to cancel class at Summit County Schools.

According to the Xcel Power Outage Map, thousands of homes are without power in Summit County.

Of the 29,957 customers served in Summit County, Xcel says 6,004 are impacted by the outages, which started overnight.

This came after a fall snowstorm pummeled the mountains Sunday evening, causing several cars to spin out and closing stretches of I-70 due to safety concerns.

Heavy snow is expected to fall for most of Monday from the highest foothills all the way to the Utah border.

Xcel did not say what caused the power outage in Summit County or when they expected to restore service.



