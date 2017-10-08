Public Works preparing for the worst ahead of Monday's winter storm

DENVER - Denver Public Works is preparing for the worst, but still hoping warm pavement temperatures melt snow and keep it from accumulating on the roads.

If not, they readied the rounds of plows starting at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Public Works will keep an eye on bridges and overpasses since they lose heat first, and they want drivers to remember those are the areas that could get icy.

Crews are taking on this storm season differently this year because they have more resources to plow residential roads.

"Historically that has been an emergency response program but we're going to start putting out the residential plows more frequently this season," said Nancy Kuhn, Denver Public Works Communications Director. "We got a new paving crew this year and so we can now put those drivers in the small plows, and so we expect to be going out more frequently with the residential plows which I think folks in Denver will like to hear."

Those small plows for the residential roads won't come out unless all 70 larger plows are out on the main streets. In the past, they were only deployed when there was at least 6 inches of snow.

As for state roads in the metro area, CDOT has all 100 plows out starting in shifts at 9 p.m. They're keeping a close eye on monument hill and the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

© 2017 KUSA-TV