Read this if you need to drive to DIA soon

KUSA - Look, we would never tell you to change, but if you’re the type of person who tends to cut it pretty fine when it comes to giving yourself enough time to get to the airport, you should maybe change a little bit … at least for a couple months.

Starting Thursday night, Denver International Airport will begin doing some roadwork on six miles of Pena Boulevard between E-470 and the Jeppesen Terminal. This is expected to continue until at least Nov. 15.

This means during the evening and early morning hours, you can expect at least one lane to be closed – and some delays.

You don’t want to miss a flight because you were ill-prepared for construction, do you? Of course not.

The closures will be Sunday through Thursday. Here are the details:

-Work on inbound Pena Boulevard will be between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

-Work on outbound Pena Boulevard will be between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

For the record, this $2.6 million project is part of DIA’s annual pavement rehabilitation program. In layman’s terms, this means they’re fixing the concrete that sees quite a bit of airport traffic.

