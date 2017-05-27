KUSA
Road closure at northbound Peoria at East 47th and Albrook

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 1:03 PM. MDT May 27, 2017

DENVER - A crash with serious injuries has caused a road closure Saturday afternoon, Denver Police tweeted.

Drivers are advised by police to avoid northbound Peoria at East 47th and Albrook.

An estimated time for reopening was not given.

Keep watching this age at 9NEWs for further updates.

