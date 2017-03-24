Road closures around Colorado due to storm

Interstate 25 was closed in both directions early Friday morning from Plum Creek to Academy Boulevard. (Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - Multiple roads throughout Colorado were closed Friday morning as a winter storm swept through most of the state.

Though roads were mainly just wet in Denver, there were blizzard conditions east of Castle Rock. Here’s a list of road closures around Colorado:

-Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at Airpark Road due to “extremely poor conditions” from there to Limon BUT HAS SINCE REOPENED.

I-70 @ Airpark Road open. White out conditions, but our tow plow is out dominating the roads 💪(pic of tow plow) pic.twitter.com/tcvBI2anDi — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017

-Interstate 25 is closed in both directions from Plum Street to Academy due to “adverse weather conditions and multiple spinouts”

SB I-25 closed at Plum Creek. Extremely poor conditions. Seek other route or stay home if possible. pic.twitter.com/L6XB8BlziY — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017

-CO 86 is closed in both directions between Kiowa and Interstate 70 due to poor visibility

CO 86 closed both directions b/t Kiowa & I-70 b/c poor visibility — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017

-Hampden Avenue is closed between Broadway and University Boulevard due to downed power lines

Hampden Ave closed both directions @ Ogden St b/t Broadway & University b/c down power lines — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017

-US 24 is closed in both directions from Limon to Colorado Springs

-CO 94 is closed from Colorado Springs to US 287

-CO 83 is closed from Colorado Springs to Franktown

US-24 Closed from #COSprings to LimonCO-94 Closed from #COSprings to US-287CO-83 Closed from #COSprings to ParkerCO-86 Closed from Kiowa to — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017

It’s also worth noting that the traction law is in place on I-70 in both directions between Silverthorne and Georgetown. This means passenger vehicles are required to have snow tires or use chains.

RTD also says due to inclement weather, some light rail trains in Denver may experience delays.

© 2017 KUSA-TV