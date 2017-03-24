KUSA
Close
Breaking News Traffic cameras
Closings Alert 24 closing alerts
Close

Road closures around Colorado due to storm

9NEWS Live Video    

Allison Sylte, KUSA 5:49 AM. MDT March 24, 2017

KUSA - Multiple roads throughout Colorado were closed Friday morning as a winter storm swept through most of the state.

Though roads were mainly just wet in Denver, there were blizzard conditions east of Castle Rock. Here’s a list of road closures around Colorado:

-Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at Airpark Road due to “extremely poor conditions” from there to Limon BUT HAS SINCE REOPENED. 

-Interstate 25 is closed in both directions from Plum Street to Academy due to “adverse weather conditions and multiple spinouts”

-CO 86 is closed in both directions between Kiowa and Interstate 70 due to poor visibility

-Hampden Avenue is closed between Broadway and University Boulevard due to downed power lines

-US 24 is closed in both directions from Limon to Colorado Springs

-CO 94 is closed from Colorado Springs to US 287

-CO 83 is closed from Colorado Springs to Franktown

It’s also worth noting that the traction law is in place on I-70 in both directions between Silverthorne and Georgetown. This means passenger vehicles are required to have snow tires or use chains.

RTD also says due to inclement weather, some light rail trains in Denver may experience delays. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories