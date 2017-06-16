Road closures are planned on Arapahoe Road this weekend. (Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - There are multiple closures planned this weekend, some on or near Interstate 70 and Interstate 25, Colorado Department of Transportation said in a couple of press releases.

These are:

Westbound I-70 at Federal Boulevard will be fully closed from 11 p.m. Sunday until Monday at 5 a.m. for overhead sign structure removal.

Northbound I-25 will be closed from 11 p.m. on Monday until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

For both, single and double lane closures may start as early as 8 p.m. in preparation for the full 11 p.m. closure. The westbound I-70 off-ramps to Federal Boulevard and North Harlan Street will also be closed Sunday in advance of the full closure, with northbound I-25 off-ramps to 23rd Avenue and Speer Boulevard similarly closed in advance Monday.

And also includes:

Westbound Arapahoe Road between Interstate 25 and Yosemite Street for reconstruction. The closure runs from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

The westbound Arapahoe Road on-ramp to southbound I-25

Southbound I-25 off-ramp to Arapahoe Road

Westbound access to Arapahoe Road from northbound I-25 will be restricted.

However, the westbound Arapahoe Road on-ramp to northbound I-25 will stay open and business access will be maintained from southbound Yosemite Street to Yosemite Circle, CDOT said.

