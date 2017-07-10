Roundabouts: Here's how to use them correctly

Drivers navigate a roundabout at N. Shields Street and W. Vine Drive. Crashes at Fort Collins roundabouts have a lower rate of injury than crashes at signalized intersections (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - It seems simple enough.

As you approach a roundabout, you slow down, look left and get in when you have room. And yet, these concrete contraptions seem to cause heartburn for many drivers across the country and here in Fort Collins.

Experts say they can dramatically cut down on fatality rates. In the U.S., more than 20 people die every day at signalized intersections. Meanwhile, drivers in roundabouts have far fewer opportunities to crash into each other, and when they do, the drivers are less likely to end up in the back of an ambulance.

There are more than 2,000 roundabouts across the country, and they have been endorsed by groups including the AARP. Nationally, they have been found to reduce the number of crashes where people are seriously hurt or killed by up to 82 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In Fort Collins, 25 percent of crashes at "normal" intersections leave at least one person injured. But at local roundabouts, that number is about 10 percent. \

