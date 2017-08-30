RTD bus, 3 vehicles involved in crash at Wadsworth and 38th Ave

A multi vehicle crash involving an RTD bus has Wadsworth Boulevard closed in both directions at West 38th Avenue.

Wheat Ridge police are on scene where they say three cars and a bus are involved in the crash. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible as both north and southbound lanes on Wadsworth Boulevard are closed.

We have a crew on the way and will update as this story develops.

