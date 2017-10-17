3 taken to hospital after RTD bus crashes into house

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - Three people were taken to the hospital after an RTD bus crashed into a house in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood of Denver Tuesday afternoon, according to Denver Fire.

The crash happened near Josephine Street and East 45th Avenue -- about a block away from the Purina Pet Care facility off Interstate 70.

A photo tweeted by Denver Fire shows the bus in contact with the front of the home with the windshield hanging off the front.

Phillip Lucas, a public affairs specialist with RTD, told 9NEWS a car rear-ended the bus, causing it to crash into the home.

Lucas couldn't provide passenger totals, and said he didn't know if any of the people taken to the hospital came from the bus.

4502 Josephine St. RTD bus crashed into a house. Three persons transported to local hospitals. DFD crews assessing damage to house. pic.twitter.com/FrxqEzDqJd — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) October 17, 2017

Sky9 video shows a large police presence in the area.

