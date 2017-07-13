RV fire closes portion of I-70 near Evergreen

(Photo: Frank Keith)

KUSA - Two lanes of Interstate 70 has reopened after an RV caught fire near Evergreen on Thursday, prompting an extended closure.

The call came in just after noon near milemarker 250. According to Evergreen Fire Rescue, an RV was towing two ATVs on a trailer when it caught fire.

The westbound lanes were closed at El Rancho Road, but one reopened around 1:40 p.m. Another opened just before 2:30 p.m.

(Photo: CDOT)

(Photo: CDOT)

Everyone was able to escape and were evaluated by medical personnel.

The Colorado Department of Transportation urges drivers to take another route and tells those on the interstate already to expect delays.

I-70 EB MM 247 now open;Closure remains WB @ MM 251 b/c vehicle fire,expect delays for area — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 13, 2017

