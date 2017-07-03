KUSA
Semi fire closes I-70 near Colorado Mills

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 11:07 PM. MDT July 03, 2017

Eastbound I-70 is closed near Colorado Mills Monday night due to a semi-truck fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff reported the closure just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Right now, there is no estimated time for reopening.

There is also no word on any injuries in the fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff is asking drivers to avoid the area until they can get the highway reopened.

