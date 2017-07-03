Semi fire closes I-70 near Colorado Mills

(Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff)

Eastbound I-70 is closed near Colorado Mills Monday night due to a semi-truck fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff reported the closure just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 is currently closed east bound at Colorado Mills for a semi truck fire. Unknown for how long. Avoid the area #JeffCo pic.twitter.com/L3HUtiuUhv — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 4, 2017

Right now, there is no estimated time for reopening.

There is also no word on any injuries in the fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff is asking drivers to avoid the area until they can get the highway reopened.

© 2017 KUSA-TV