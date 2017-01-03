Semi rollover closes I-70 at Silverthorne

Semi rollover in Silverthorne (Photo: CSP Eagle)

SILVERTHORNE - A semi rollover has closed Interstate 70 in both directions at Silverthorne Tuesday evening, causing traffic to back up in the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the single-vehicle crash shortly before 7 p.m.

All lanes of the interstate remain closed in both directions from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Tunnel.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the wreck.

